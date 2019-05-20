|
|
Nicole V. Reed
Jackson - Nicole V. Reed, 47, of Jackson, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 17, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold.
She was raised in Spotswood where she met her husband and after marrying in 1998 they settled in Jackson. Nicole was known for her great sense of humor and, for being a very giving and caring person who always put others before herself. Together with her husband Chuck, she enjoyed watching the NY Yankees and, their yearly vacations to St. Maarten. After her mother-in-laws passing, Nicole became her father-in-laws "meals on wheels" delivering home cooked foods to him. Nicole, in addition to her full-time job as a Software Services Consultant, developed a huge following for her custom cake business, where she was very passionate about her creations and her clients' specific needs.
Predeceased by her mother-in-law, Barbara Reed, she is survived by her husband Charles Reed, III, her parents, Lucille and Thomas Vigliarolo of Barnegat; her siblings, Christopher Vigliarolo and his wife Mary Jean, of Jackson and Stephanie Sagan and her husband John, of Hillsborough; her nieces and nephews, Laura, Eric, Steven, Grace, Joshua, Ryan and Brooke, and her in-laws, Charles Reed, Jr. and Toby Reed and his wife Kimberly.
Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday from Spotswood Funeral Home followed by interment in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, East Brunswick. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Nicole's memory may be made to The Community Food Bank of New Jersey at 31 Evans Terminal, Hillside, NJ 07205 or online at www.cfbnj.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 20, 2019