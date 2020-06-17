Nicolina DiLorenzo
Nicolina DiLorenzo passed away on June 17, 2020 at Jersey Shore Hospital in Neptune. Born and raised in Manhattan, she spent her earlier years there before moving to Wall Township in 1974 where she lived for the remainder of her life with her husband and two sons. She worked at several local businesses in Wall Township and enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and vacationing in Aruba.
She is predeceased by her loving husband Vincenzo DiLorenzo and her four siblings Anthony, Angelina, Nicholas, and Frank. She is survived by her two sister-in-laws, Helen Angiulo, and Clara Anguilo, her two sons, Paul DiLorenzo of Toms River, and Frank DiLorenzo and his wife Susan of Brick, and her two granddaughters Dana and her Fiancé Jason Timmerman and Lauren and her husband Glenn Laird. She is loved by multiple extended family members who she deeply cared for.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday June 19, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan. A funeral service 9:30 am on Saturday June 20, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Covid-19 Relief Fund by going to www.lsmnj.org. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.