1/1
Nikolaos Eliades
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nikolaos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nikolaos Eliades

Ocean Township - Nikolaos Eliades, of Ocean Township, passed away Tuesday, October 6th at home. He was 69 years old.

Nick was born in Karpathos Greece on May 1, 1951. He was a chef at the Blue Swan Diner for 40 years and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, walking on the boardwalk, woodworking, and instrument making.

He was predeceased by his parents Elias and Anna, and his son Alex.

Surviving are his beloved wife Linda of Ocean Township as well as his five children Elias, Anna, Alexandra, Nicole, Michael and four grandchildren, Aviana, Brayden, Nolan, and Jonas.

Also surviving are his siblings, Manos, George, John, Vasilis, and Sofia as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and lifelong friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 12,2020 from 4pm -7pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune. A 10am service will be held Tuesday, October 13,2020 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Ocean Township. Interment will follow at St. George Greek Orthodox Cemetery, Neptune.

Please be respectful of others attending the services at the funeral home as well as the church by wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Service
10:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved