Nikolaos Eliades



Ocean Township - Nikolaos Eliades, of Ocean Township, passed away Tuesday, October 6th at home. He was 69 years old.



Nick was born in Karpathos Greece on May 1, 1951. He was a chef at the Blue Swan Diner for 40 years and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, walking on the boardwalk, woodworking, and instrument making.



He was predeceased by his parents Elias and Anna, and his son Alex.



Surviving are his beloved wife Linda of Ocean Township as well as his five children Elias, Anna, Alexandra, Nicole, Michael and four grandchildren, Aviana, Brayden, Nolan, and Jonas.



Also surviving are his siblings, Manos, George, John, Vasilis, and Sofia as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and lifelong friends.



Visitation will be held Monday, October 12,2020 from 4pm -7pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune. A 10am service will be held Tuesday, October 13,2020 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Ocean Township. Interment will follow at St. George Greek Orthodox Cemetery, Neptune.



Please be respectful of others attending the services at the funeral home as well as the church by wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store