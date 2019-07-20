|
Nina D Martone
Manchester - Nina D Martone 89 of Manchester died Thursday July 18, 2019 at home. Born in Jersey City she resided there for most of her life before moving to Manchester 20 years ago. She was employed at the Jersey City Public Library in the Human Resources Department. She enjoyed crosswords, puzzles, reading, sewing, and taking care of family. She was meticulous with organization and details and was active in accounting. She is predeceased by her husband Walter in 2011. Surviving are her sons and their spouses Walter E Martone & Marc Kimball, David & Jean Martone, daughter and son-in-law Lynn & Hector Melian, brother Vince Rifici, 3 grandchildren Andrew, Cara, and Angelica. Visitation is Sunday 1-5 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Monday 11 AM at St John's Church, Lakehurst. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the VNA Hospice 1433 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 20, 2019