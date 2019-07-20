Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St John's Church
Lakehurst, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Martone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina D. Martone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nina D. Martone Obituary
Nina D Martone

Manchester - Nina D Martone 89 of Manchester died Thursday July 18, 2019 at home. Born in Jersey City she resided there for most of her life before moving to Manchester 20 years ago. She was employed at the Jersey City Public Library in the Human Resources Department. She enjoyed crosswords, puzzles, reading, sewing, and taking care of family. She was meticulous with organization and details and was active in accounting. She is predeceased by her husband Walter in 2011. Surviving are her sons and their spouses Walter E Martone & Marc Kimball, David & Jean Martone, daughter and son-in-law Lynn & Hector Melian, brother Vince Rifici, 3 grandchildren Andrew, Cara, and Angelica. Visitation is Sunday 1-5 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Monday 11 AM at St John's Church, Lakehurst. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the VNA Hospice 1433 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now