Nina M. Smith
Nina M. Smith

Lakewood - Nina M. Smith, 90 of Lakewood passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her home. Nina was born in Highland Falls, NY and raised in Beacon, NY. She was a graduate of Beacon High School and Kressler Business School. Nina then began her 50 year career as a secretary for various companies. She worked for companies such as Syntrex Inc., Eatontown, NJ, Telcordia Technologies, Piscataway, NJ and law firms including Morris and Hantman, Denville, NJ and Giordano, Halleran and Ciesla Attorneys at Law, Red Bank, NJ. Family was most important to her and she thoroughly enjoyed spending time with them.

Nina was predeceased by her beloved husband Wallace Smith, Sr. in 1985; her two brothers Steve and Victor Sereda and a sister Alexandra Long. She is survived by her loving children Doretta Zachau and her husband Herbert of Appomattox, VA, Wallace Smith, Jr., and his wife Nancy of Wall, NJ and Maria Smith and her husband James of Redwood City, CA. Nina was the cherished grandmother to five grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9 am to 11 am at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736 with a funeral service beginning at 11 am. Interment will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery, Manasquan. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Raphael's Episcopal Church, 1520 Rt. 88, Brick, NJ 08724.

To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
