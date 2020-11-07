1/
Ninfa Visco
Ninfa Visco

Bayville - Ninfa Visco, 95, of Bayville passed away on November 5, 2020. Born May 10, 1925 in Newark, she lived in Union, and later settled to Bayville, Sonta Bay Club. She worked for Shiman Jewelry factory in Newark.

Ninfa is predeceased by her husband Anthony, son Joseph, sisters Josephine and Pauline and her brother Thomas. Surviving are her sons Nicholas and Anthony Visco, daughter in law Donna Visco and close friend Joanne; four grandchildren, Christopher, Denise, Michael, and Danielle; and three great grandchildren Caly, Serafina and Lenora.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 4pm -7pm at Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd. Bayville, NJ 08721. Funeral will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 9:30am in the funeral home before leaving by 11am for entombment at Graceland Memorial Park in Kenilworth.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ninfa's memory made to The Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org would be greatly appreciated.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
