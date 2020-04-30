Nita Paolucci
Las Vegas - Nita Paolucci, 94, has passed away on April 29th 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Arthur, she is survived by her son Paul Paolucci and wife Denise of Freehold, N.J. and her daughter Pamela Hall of Las Vegas, NV. No services will be held due to the current pandemic. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Freeman Manalapan Marlboro Funeral Home. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Las Vegas - Nita Paolucci, 94, has passed away on April 29th 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Arthur, she is survived by her son Paul Paolucci and wife Denise of Freehold, N.J. and her daughter Pamela Hall of Las Vegas, NV. No services will be held due to the current pandemic. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Freeman Manalapan Marlboro Funeral Home. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.