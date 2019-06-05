|
Noel J. Winberry
Avon - Noel J. Winberry, 74, of Avon, passed away on May 30th at Pennsylvania Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia.
Noel worked as a Marketing Executive for Carter Wallace in New York City and for Marriott in Washington DC. He was a graduate of Farleigh Dickinson University. Noel was born in Passaic, NJ, raised in Rutherford, NJ, and lived in Maryland before moving to Avon By The Sea 35 years ago to own and operate the Ocean Mist guest house. He was a former member of the Avon Board of Education, Concerned Citizens, and was a parishioner of Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Church.
Noel was predeceased by his parents, Eugene Winberry Jr. and Alice Laurent Winberry. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joyce Tynan Winberry, his son David Winberry (Kristine Rice) of Neptune City, his daughter Jamee Coleman (Jonathan Coleman) of Brick and his son Brian Winberry of Avon. His grandchildren, Olivia and Grace Winberry and Kenneth Coleman, his brother, Eugene Winberry III (Alice Winberry), and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass on Saturday, June 8th at 11:00 AM at Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 424 Lincoln Ave., Avon NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Avon First Aid.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 5, 2019