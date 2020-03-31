|
|
Noel Kelley
Freehold - Noel "Sandy" Kelley, 78, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020 at The Manor in Freehold, NJ. Born on December 11, 1941 in Mineola, NY, she resided in Freehold, NJ for many years. She is predeceased by her parents William & Ada Weedy. She is also predeceased by her late husband Jefferson D. Kelley. She will be greatly missed by her two sons, Jason Kelley & his wife Katherine of Traverse City, MI and Jarett Kelley & his wife Mandy of New Egypt, NJ. Sandy adored her five grandsons, one granddaughter and two great grandsons. Respectively, Derrick, Dillon, Adam, Gavin, Logan, Angela, Karsen and Mason adored her as well. The Kelley family will continue to cherish the memories with their beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020