Noel Savage
Wall - Noel Savage, 75 of Wall passed away on Saturday May 16, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Noel was born and raised in Elizabeth, NJ and moved to New Shrewsbury at the age of 14. While living in Elizabeth Noel was an altar server at St. Patrick's Church, Elizabeth. He was a graduate of Monmouth Regional High School and attended Union College, Cranford, NJ. Noel began working at Fort Monmouth in 1979, retiring in 2003. He was a supply system analyst working at the logistics readiness center. Noel was very proud to receive an accommodation in 1993 for a suggestion he made to improve the way the government handled war reserve stock, "Utilization of War Stock Reserve # 92-0035." Noel enjoyed spending time in his garden, feeding wild birds and chipmunks, his walks, hanging by the pool, fishing, managing his investments with the stock market and spending time with his family.
Noel was predeceased by his parents Albert R. and Marion E. Savage and his sister Joan A. Merling. He is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years Linda M. (nee Shue) Savage, his loving son Shawn N. Savage and his wife Eva, and his beloved daughter Christine M. Savage all of Wall. Noel was the cherished grandfather of Gabrielle Clark and Cassidy Savage. He is also survived by his twin sister Noelynn M. Savage-Abraham and her husband Samuel of Riverdale, NY, and several loving relatives, cousins, nieces, nephews, and his in-law's families.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan. Burial will be private at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport, NJ. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be said at a later date. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 18 to May 19, 2020.