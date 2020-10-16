1/
Nola Waterman
1926 - 2020
Nola Waterman

Keyport - Nola M. Waterman, 94, a lifelong Keyport resident, passed away peacefully, at home, on October 14, 2020. Nola was born in Ashtabula, OH in 1926. She was predeceased by her mother Lillian (Jensen) Waterman. Nola retired from Monmouth County Division of Social Services after 31 years of dedicated service. She was an active member of the Keyport Historical Society dedicating her time and energy to preserving the history of the Borough of Keyport. Donations in her memory should be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a favorite charity. Bedle Funeral Home, Keyport entrusted with arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

