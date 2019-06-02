|
Noni E. Ehrola
Point Pleasant - Noni E. Ehrola, 87, of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving children.
Born in Princeton to the late Henry J. and Mary M. McLane-Herborn, she lived in Brick and Point Pleasant for most of her life and was a graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School. An active volunteer for many years, Noni gave her time to the Campfire Girls; Cub Scouts; Point Pleasant Boro Schools' PTA and PTO; Point Pleasant Boro High School Band Boosters; Monmouth Council of Girl Scouts; Friends of the Point Pleasant Library; and the Rebecca Circle of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where she was a devoted congregant and childcare provider. She was an avid reader and talented gardener, quilter, teddy-bear maker, and baker.
Noni adored her family above all else. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Pentti Ehrola. Surviving are her four children, Noni Ehrola-Dickerson and husband, Lee of Brielle; Pentti Ehrola and wife, Nancy of Brielle; Thomas Ehrola and wife, Richele of Brick; and Alix Troast and husband, Gary of Jupiter, FL. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren, Thomas Ehrola and fiancée, Julia Su; Shannon Ehrola; Erin Carty and husband, Derek; Christopher Ehrola and fiancée, Natália Horváthová; Daniel Ehrola; Margaret Ehrola; Olivia Troast; Emma Troast; and her sister, Laurel Perrigo of Sedro Woolley, WA.
A Celebration of Life for Noni will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Brick, later this summer. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to either the Friends of the Library, Point Pleasant Branch, www.theoceancountylibrary.org ; Saint Jude Children's Hospital, ; the , or St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Brick, NJ, www.stpaulsbrick.com.
For condolences to the family, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to thank all those who cared for Noni during her last days.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 2, 2019