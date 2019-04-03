Services
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
518- 439-2715
Wake
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
35 Adams Place
Delmar, NY
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
35 Adams Place
Delmar, NY
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
3:30 PM
Normanside Country Club
150 Salisbury Road
Delmar, NY
Matawan - Nora Grace Morrill passed away peacefully in her loving parent's arms on March 29, 2019. She was one year old.

Nora was born in Plainsboro, New Jersey on December 16, 2017 to parents Valerie and Christopher Morrill. With her shining eyes and contagious smile, she brought joy to all that met her. She enjoyed nothing more than antagonizing her big sister, helping feed and burp her little sister, dancing, going up and down stairs, and clapping for her own accomplishments. Not a day went by that Nora didn't enjoy a banana for breakfast, and her love for shoes at such a young age was sure to put a dent in her father's wallet. Her smart, fun and loving personality will never be forgotten.

Nora is survived by her parents, sisters Amelia Rose (2) and Sadie Ann (7 weeks), maternal grandmother Constance Nahumyk, paternal grandparents James and Mary Morrill, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, teachers, classmates and friends.

A wake will be held on Friday, April 5 from 5 to 7pm at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Place, Delmar NY. A funeral mass will be held at the same location on Saturday, April 6 at 10am.

Amelia Rose will be hosting a Celebration of Life Party honoring Nora on Saturday, April 6 at 3:30 pm at Normanside Country Club, 150 Salisbury Road, Delmar, NY. Amelia invites family, friends and children of all ages to join her for crafts, dancing and a special tribute to her sister at the conclusion of the celebration. Attendees are encouraged to wear pastel colors at Amelia's request. www.applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 3, 2019
