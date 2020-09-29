1/
Noreen Cavanaugh
Noreen Cavanaugh

Middletown - Noreen Cavanaugh (nee Sullivan), 81, passed away on September 26, 2020. She was born in Manhattan, New York to the late John and Alice Sullivan. Noreen was preceded in death by her loving husband James Cavanaugh. She was also preceded in death by her beloved sisters Ann Marley, Alice Knaggs, Jacqueline McDermott and Patricia Hannigan.

She is survived by 25 nieces and nephews as well as her many beloved grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Noreen was employed by Consolidated Edison in New York and was subsequently employed at Bell Laboratories in Holmdel N.J. Noreen enjoyed family and she often visited with her sisters to trade Sullivan stories over the phone or at the many family events. She shared many stories with her 27 nieces and nephews and was fondly thought of as the family historian. Noreen cared deeply for her family and was a lover of animals and was a supporter of area SPCA's.

A visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Friday October 2, 2020 from 11 - 1 p.m. with a service beginning at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Noreen's name to Monmouth County SPCA 260 Wall St, Eatontown, NJ 07724. Please visit Noreen's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
