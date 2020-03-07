|
Noreen Ellen Cosentino
Shrewsbury - Noreen Ellen Cosentino (nee: Cassidy), 70, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Elizabeth, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Born and raised in Elizabeth, NJ, to Cornelius and Anne Marie Cassidy, she was the eldest of eight children. She attended grade school at St. Genevieve's in Elizabeth and graduated high school from St. Vincent's Academy in Newark. Noreen attended secretarial school, then worked for over 20 years for Adamatic Bakery Equipment in Eatontown as an Executive Assistant. Noreen had a heart of gold and took care of everyone in her family and those she cared about. She was extremely proud of her Irish heritage and would celebrate with her family, singing Irish songs, especially on St. Patrick's Day; her spirit embodied the true meaning of the "Fighting Irish." Noreen is pre-deceased by her parents and her brother, Kevin Cassidy. She is the beloved wife of 31 years to Kelly Gerald Cosentino and devoted mother of Kelly Marie Cosentino, who was the highlight of her life and of whom she is very proud. Noreen is also survived by her cherished siblings, Dennis Cassidy and wife Cecelia, Kathleen Perez and husband Joe, Patricia Bonnel and husband Mark, Neal Cassidy, Margaret Cassidy, and Michael Cassidy and wife Fran. Family and friends may visit Monday, March 9, 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad Street, Eatontown. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, March 10 at 10:00am at St. Anthony's RC Church in Red Bank. Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Noreen's memory through her personal memorial donation page at www.inmemof.org/noreen-ellen-cosentino for , whose mission and purpose Noreen had become passionate about over the years. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020