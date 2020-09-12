1/
Norma A. Boski
Norma A. Boski

Brick - Norma A. (Barry) Boski, 88, of Brick, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Born in Jersey City to the late David and Celia Barry, she lived there until moving to Brick in 1970.

Norma retired from Ocean Medical Center, Brick, where she worked as a medical transcriptionist and was a communicant of Saint Luke Church, Toms River.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, of over sixty- one years, John Peter Boski and is survived by her daughter, Janice Boski and her husband, Ismael Sanchez of Barnegat. Also surviving are her brother, David Barry and his wife, Linda; and her nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

At 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 17 a Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Saint Luke Church, Old Freehold Road, Toms River, followed by interment at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. (Facial coverings are required and adherence to social distancing is in effect)

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to Angelic Health Hospice, 8025 Black Horse Pike, Suite 501, West Atlantic City, NJ 08232 www.angelic.health

For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Liturgy
10:30 AM
Saint Luke Church
Funeral services provided by
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
