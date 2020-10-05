1/
Norma A. Higgins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma A. Higgins

Higgins, Norma A.,89, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., passed away, Monday, October 5, 2020, at home. She was born in Hoboken, N.J., residing in Weehawken, N.J., and Forked River, N.J. prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor, N.J. Norma worked as a payroll clerk for Crosswind Condo Association, Barnegat, N.J. She was a member of St. Theresa's Church, Little Egg Harbor, N.J.

Norma was predeceased by her husband Robert Higgins, daughter Pamela Fullem, and sister Margaret Gronau. She is survived by her daughter Patrice Brown, of Manahawkin, N.J., grandchildren Sean, Tara and Kyle Carcich, and Carter Fullem, along with niece Gail, and nephew William.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be said Friday, October 9, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at St. Theresa R.C. Church, 450 Radio Rd., Little Egg Harbor, N.J. Burial will follow at 2:30 PM, in General Brigadier William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wood Funeral Home, Inc
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
(609) 296-2414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wood Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved