Norma A. Higgins
Higgins, Norma A.,89, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., passed away, Monday, October 5, 2020, at home. She was born in Hoboken, N.J., residing in Weehawken, N.J., and Forked River, N.J. prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor, N.J. Norma worked as a payroll clerk for Crosswind Condo Association, Barnegat, N.J. She was a member of St. Theresa's Church, Little Egg Harbor, N.J.
Norma was predeceased by her husband Robert Higgins, daughter Pamela Fullem, and sister Margaret Gronau. She is survived by her daughter Patrice Brown, of Manahawkin, N.J., grandchildren Sean, Tara and Kyle Carcich, and Carter Fullem, along with niece Gail, and nephew William.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said Friday, October 9, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at St. Theresa R.C. Church, 450 Radio Rd., Little Egg Harbor, N.J. Burial will follow at 2:30 PM, in General Brigadier William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
.