Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
Norma E. Keller


1940 - 2020
Brick - Norma E. Kennell Keller, 80, of Brick, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Born in Point Pleasant to the late John and Myrtle Kennell, she lived there and for the past fifty-four years in Brick.

Norma was the owner of Ken's Landing and Norma K Fishing, Point Pleasant Beach, a business which was founded by her father in 1932. She enjoyed eating out, Mueller's Bakery, a good milkshake, taking drives just to get out of town for the day to clear her head, and she loved sitting on the bench at her dock and watching the boats go out.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Kenneth "Captain Ken" Keller; and brother, John "Captain Jack" Kennell.

Surviving are her daughter, Sharon E. Keller-Kaas and husband, Brad of Point Pleasant. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Maile Hawryluk and Nani Hawryluk; and nieces, nephews, and friends.

Interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle, was held privately.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to he Point Boro First Aid Squad www.squad35.org For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
