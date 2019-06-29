|
Norma E. Milano
Toms River - Norma E Milano (nee Simons) died comfortably in her sleep on June 24 2019 in her home. Born in Montreal, she was a long time resident of Vailsburg, Belleville, and Nutley before retiring to Toms River with her husband Rocco F Milano In 1988. He predeceased her in 2013. They enjoyed gardening, boating, and traveling to his 57th Bomb Wing Reunions. A woman of deep faith, she was an initial leader of First Presbyterian Church of Toms River Grief Share Ministry and in earlier years was a church school teacher. She immigrated to the U.S. in the early 60â™s with her first husband Philip Chatham with whom founded The Typecase in Orange. He predeceased her in 1981. She was a proud US citizen, held her Canadian heritage dear, and delighted in her Irish roots.
She is survived by her beloved sister-in-law Josephine Hahula, children of whom she is proud, Sharon Croke (Philip), Kenneth Milano (Natalie), Dr Peggy Chatham (Robert Milano), Dr Gail Chatham (Gary Salzman), her wonderful grandchildren Kristin Turner (Wesley), Nicole Milano, Jane C Ritt (Evan), Sean Croke (Lia), Dr Alyssa Milano (AJ Belch), Daniel Bukunus (Brittany), Kelly Lamberson (Ricky), Michael Milano, Helen Chatham Showalter, three precious great grandchildren Max and Isla Lamberson, Olivia Marie Belch, beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends, all to carry on her love of service, Hockey, and the Mets.
Friends and Family are invited to the visitation at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River on Monday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be Tuesday 9:30am at the funeral home arrive at 9:00am. Interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield, NJ. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from June 29 to June 30, 2019