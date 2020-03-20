|
Norma J. West
West Long Branch - Norma J. West, 88 of West Long Branch passed away on March 17 at Jersey Shore Medical Center.
Mrs. West was born in her parents' home in Spring Lake Heights, where she was raised. She was a 1949 graduate of Manasquan High School. She graduated from Monmouth Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. She became a registered nurse and worked several different jobs until returning to Jersey City State College and graduating in 1979 with a BA in School Nursing and Education. She became a school nurse at Dow Avenue school, Ocean Township and remained there until she retired.
Norma attended the First United Methodist Church of Oakhurst, where she and her husband, Alden were members since being married in 1954. Norma enjoyed participating with the Altar Guild at church. She also was the secretary of the West Long Branch Historical Society. She enjoyed playing tennis with friends, square dancing with her husband, playing dominoes with her girls, and spending her summer days with her feet in the sand at Takanassee Beach Club. When she wasn't on the beach, Norma enjoyed traveling and would even vacation with her family on camping trips. Norma enjoyed being outside and especially took pride in her gardens. Holidays for Norma were cheerful times. She loved getting the whole family together to celebrate. She really enjoyed the smiles and laughter of her loved ones.
She is predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Bill Skinner and her granddaughter, Carolyn Skinner.
Surviving Norma are her devoted husband of 66 years, Alden L. West; their son and daughter-in-law Alden L. West, Jr. and his wife Trudy of Woodland Hills, CA. and their daughter and son-in-law Carolyn and JR Moro of Oceanport; her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Don Sherman, of Manasquan; five grandchildren, Courtney and Aaron Bieber, Billy and Tara Skinner, Andrew Skinner, Alden Lee and Garrett Moro; three great grandchildren, Liam and Owen Skinner and Elle Bieber.
In consideration of the current health crisis Norma's family will have a private funeral service that will be followed by interment at Glenwood Cemetery. The family will announce a public memorial when appropriate. Please consider a message to the family at Norma's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020