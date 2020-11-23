1/1
Norma Lada
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Lada

Monterey Beach, NJ - Norma Lada, 95, of Monterey Beach, NJ, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020.

Norma was born on May 18, 1925 in NSW, Australia. She moved to the United States at age 21 to marry her husband Raymond. Ray and Norma met in Australia while he was stationed overseas during WWII.

They eventually made their home at the Jersey Shore where they raised 5 children. Raymond, Grant, Janette, Patrice and John.

Norma was a member of Lavallette Yacht Club for many years where she made many lasting friendships. She also had a second home at Beacon Reef in Islamorada, FL. where she spent her winters from 1987-2020. She enjoyed boating, sitting poolside and catching up with friends at the tiki hut.

Norma made many trips back to Australia to enjoy time with her siblings Brian, Yvonne, Pat, Betty and their families.

Norma is survived by her children Ray (Diane), Janette (George), Patrice and John (Debbie). She was adored by her three grandchildren Bret, Molly and Shayne.

Norma was predeceased by her husband Ray, her son Grant, her son-in-law George, and her brother Brian.

Services will be private with her immediate family.

In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to her favorite charity, St. Jude's.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved