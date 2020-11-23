Norma Lada



Monterey Beach, NJ - Norma Lada, 95, of Monterey Beach, NJ, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020.



Norma was born on May 18, 1925 in NSW, Australia. She moved to the United States at age 21 to marry her husband Raymond. Ray and Norma met in Australia while he was stationed overseas during WWII.



They eventually made their home at the Jersey Shore where they raised 5 children. Raymond, Grant, Janette, Patrice and John.



Norma was a member of Lavallette Yacht Club for many years where she made many lasting friendships. She also had a second home at Beacon Reef in Islamorada, FL. where she spent her winters from 1987-2020. She enjoyed boating, sitting poolside and catching up with friends at the tiki hut.



Norma made many trips back to Australia to enjoy time with her siblings Brian, Yvonne, Pat, Betty and their families.



Norma is survived by her children Ray (Diane), Janette (George), Patrice and John (Debbie). She was adored by her three grandchildren Bret, Molly and Shayne.



Norma was predeceased by her husband Ray, her son Grant, her son-in-law George, and her brother Brian.



Services will be private with her immediate family.



In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to her favorite charity, St. Jude's.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store