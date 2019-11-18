|
Norma Mathis
Westerville, OH - Norma Mathis, 84 of Westerville, OH (formerly of Beachwood, NJ) passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. Family will receive friends 4:30 to 5:30 PM Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville, OH where service will be held at 5:30 PM Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to the building fund at St. Luke Lutheran Church of Columbus or St. Jude Hospital. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at http://www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019