Services
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:30 PM
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
Norma Mathis


1935 - 2019
Norma Mathis Obituary
Norma Mathis

Westerville, OH - Norma Mathis, 84 of Westerville, OH (formerly of Beachwood, NJ) passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. Family will receive friends 4:30 to 5:30 PM Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville, OH where service will be held at 5:30 PM Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to the building fund at St. Luke Lutheran Church of Columbus or St. Jude Hospital. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at http://www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -