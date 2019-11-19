|
|
Norma Pettit
Allenwood - Norma F. Pettit, 91 of Allenwood, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Norma's parents lived in Neptune City when she was born. She was raised in and was a longtime resident of Wall Township. She was a member of the West Belmar United Methodist Church, where she in the past was a Sunday school teacher and member of the choir. Norma was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, caring for her family and was happiest when around children.
Norma is survived by her husband of 69 years, Raymond Pettit, of Allenwood; her children, Richard and Linda Pettit of Manasquan, Lynda and Douglas Bower of Wall, and David and Patricia Pettit of Manasquan. She was the grandmother to 10 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Norma also is survived by her two sisters, Vera Smith and Jean Johnson, both of Wall, and by her cousin, Audrey Gilmore, of Neptune City. She was predeceased by her sister, Doris Manton.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, N.J. The funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019, at the funeral home, with the interment to follow at Wall Church Cemetery, Spring Lake Heights, N.J. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to West Belmar United Methodist Church, 1000 17th Avenue, Wall, N.J., 07719; or , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Ill., 60601. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019