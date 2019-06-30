|
|
Norma Pols
Brick - Norma Pols, 91 of Brick died June 27, 2019 at Harrogate, Lakewood. She was born in Secaucus and lived there for many years before moving to Brick 1962.
Norma was chosen as "Citizen of the Year" by the Brick Chamber of Commerce in 1976, and years later was honored a second time.
Norma became involved as a Girl Scout Leader and President of the school Parent Teacher Association. She was even awarded National PTA Life Membership, as well as being honored with NJ State PTA Life Membership.
In 1967-68 she became involved with a group that was seeking to build a hospital for the greater Brick Township Area. That was the beginning of a life-long commitment some 45 years ago.
She became active in the Brick Hospital Fund, then was elected to the Brick Hospital, Inc., the elected trustee group. Norma was also elected to the Ocean County Comprehensive Health Planning Council and later was elected to serve on the Central Jersey Comprehensive Health Planning Council.
One of her greatest feats was operating the Hospital Thrift Shop for thirty years from 1976 until the closing, each year showing a profit.
At the merger in 1997, she then was appointed to the Community Advisory Committee and served 9 years as chairperson.
Over the 45 plus years in the hospital's involvement and growth, she remained active on various committees and chaired a number of them, as well as ran many fundraisers. She remained active until recently.
Norma always lived her life to the fullest, she was a go getter and enjoyed every minute of her life. Her biggest joys were her family, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband George Pols in 2006.
Surviving are her daughters Elaine Robinson of Toms River, and Nancy Sample and her husband Bill of Sarasota, Fla; two grandchildren, Amy and her husband Felix Del Valle of Toms River, and William Robinson and his wife Courtney of Brick; four great-grandchildren, Avrey and Dariano Del Valle, and Roston and Lily Robinson.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Monday July 1, 2019 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. A funeral service will be held Tuesday July 2, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
