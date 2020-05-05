Norma Rae Murray
Keansburg - Norma Rae Murray, age 76, passed away quietly on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank.
She was born on November 7,1943, in Elizabeth, to Robert and Roberta Ochsner.
Norma was a 1961 graduate of Cranford High School. She began 26 years of happy marriage to the love of her life, Charles Murray, on September 18, 1976, in Cranford.
She worked as a child-care provider for 24 years and was beloved by the families who employed her. Norma loved her Lord Jesus Christ, and enjoyed listening to hymns and reading her Bible. She got a big kick out of beating her friends and daughters at Chinese Checkers, and was called the "secret weapon" in her local shuffleboard club. Anyone who knew sweet Norma quickly learned of her sweet tooth, as well, and whenever anyone was moving, her famous van-packing skills were greatly appreciated.
Norma was predeceased by her husband, Charles Murray in 2003.
She is survived by her daughters, Julie and Janice Murray, her sister, Roberta Frey, her brother, Charles Ochsner, and a number of dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends and loved ones of Norma will be welcomed to honor her at a future service, date and location to be determined, when possible.
In lieu of flowers, donations can made to Caregiver Volunteers of Central NJ, Toms River, NJ, or Whiting Bible Church, Whiting, NJ (wbcnj.org).
We will always carry her memory in our hearts. She will be dearly missed.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020.