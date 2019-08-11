|
Norma V. Cuneo
Freehold - Norma V. Cuneo, 87, of Freehold passed away at home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Born in Newark, Norma had been a resident of Freehold for 54 years. Before her retirement in 2004, she had been a Real Estate Broker for Danis & Cuneo Realty, in Freehold.
She was predeceased by her parents, Antonio and Lucinda Nunes, and her sister, Isabel. She is survived by her husband, Robert; her son Marc; her daughter Allyson & son in law, Chris Carter; as well as her granddaughter, Nicole.
A Funeral Liturgy will take place at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, Freehold on Tuesday at 10:00 am.
For directions or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 11, 2019