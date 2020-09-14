Norman Barone



Point Pleasant - Norman C. Barone age 80 of Point Pleasant died Saturday September 12th. 2020 at his home with his devoted wife by his side. Norman was born in Amsterdam, NY, lived in Killington, Vt. Before moving to Point Pleasant in 1973. He served his country in the National Guard.



Norman was a retired Bartender who worked for Rod's Old Irish Tavern in Sea Girt for many years. Before that he was a bartender for the Stadium also in Sea Girt.



Norman was a member of St. Martha's R.C. Church in Point Pleasant. HE loved to play golf and go bowling. In his youth he would lift weights and was a catcher for the NY Yankees Farm League.



He was predeceased by his parents, Phillip and Antoinette Barone and his brother Anthony Barone.



Surviving is his wife Cathleen Rulewich Barone. Two brothers, Frank Barone in Kentucky and Ronald Barone and his wife Michelle of Amsterdam, NY, and his sister-in-law Lillian Barone. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



All funeral services were handled privately through Colonial Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held in 2021.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store