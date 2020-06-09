Norman Einhorn
Norman Einhorn

Ocean Township - It is with a saddened heart, that we announce the passing of Dr. Norman P. Einhorn, 69, on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, N.J.

Norman graduated from Ocean Township High School in 1968. He attended the University of Cincinnati, Stockton University, and Wagner College in Staten Island where he received a B.S. in Microbiology. Norman then graduated from The Pennsylvania College of Optometry in 1983 where he received his Doctor of Optometry.

He lived most of his life in Ocean Township, N.J. where he raised his family. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. Norman was not only supportive, caring and compassionate, he was also charismatic with a fantastic sense of humor. He enjoyed talking to people, even strangers, about any topic. He loved life and lived life to the fullest. If you knew Norman, you knew he was special, and was always laughing and smiling.

He worked passionately as an Optometrist for 37 years with a special interest in Neuro Optometry. He truly loved the Optometric profession and never considered it a job but rather a passion. In addition, he was an active member of his community, his shul (Sons of Israel), and lent a voice and helping hand whenever needed. He touched many lives and our world will not be the same without him. We did and will always love him.

Norman is the son of deceased parents Dr. Israel and Doris Einhorn. Norman is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Joy Einhorn, daughter Dr. Elana (Dr. Elan) Gorshein, grandchildren Sophie, Jordan and Noah Gorshein, daughter Danielle Einhorn; his brother Dr. Arnie (Batel) Einhorn, niece Ellie and nephews Yoni, and Nati Einhorn; sister Marlene (Dr. Alan) and niece Naomi (Alex), great nephew Nathaniel and nephew Tommy (Alyssa) and great nephew Martin.

A private graveside service was held at Beth David in Elmont, NY on Monday, June 8, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Sons of Israel Shul in Wayside, N.J. or the American Heart Association in honor of Dr. Norman P. Einhorn. Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, Ocean, were in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
