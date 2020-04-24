|
|
Norman F. Hughes
Brick - Norman Francis Stephen Hughes, 85, of Brick passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Mr. Hughes retired as a Major in the US Army after 26 years of service. He served 2 Tours of Duty during the Vietnam War from 1965-1966 and again from 1969-1970. He received a Bronze Star, with two Oak Leaf Clusters, during his time in service. He also retired from 2 careers following his time in the US Army; US Navy Officers Club Manager at Earl Naval Air Station and National Patient Care, an in-service technician for a specialized medical company in New Jersey.
He was a 1953 graduate of Seton Hall Prep and a 1958 graduate of Seton Hall University with a BS in Accounting. Norman was a devout Catholic and communicant of Epiphany RC Church in Brick. He was a former Finance Committee Member, Usher and Holy Name Society member at several Roman Catholic Churches over many decades. He was a member and former Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council #3402 in Keyport and a former Faithful Navigator of St. Joseph's Assembly. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans Association and served on the Retiree Council at Fort Monmouth for 16 years. Norman was also a member of the Friendly Sons of Shillelagh and The Jerry Lynch Social and Civic Club of Belmar, as well as the Irish American Society of the Oranges and Setonians of the Jersey Shore.
Surviving is his loving wife, Mary Margaret (Alexander) Hughes; sons, Patrick J. Hughes and his wife, Lynn B. of Medford, and Brian S. Hughes and his wife, Iwona K. of Wake Forest, NC; daughters, Mary Beth Hughes of Brick and Kathleen Ann (Hughes) Burke also of Brick; as well as 8 grandchildren, Dylan B., Kyle P. and his fiancé, Alanna, Connor Y., Zachary S., Shane M., Jasmine L., Fiona M. and Sienna K.
In keeping with the Covid-19 Guidelines, a private goodbye and private burial was held at St. Catharine's Cemetery in Sea Girt. A memorial gathering to celebrate a life well lived will be held in the future when life gets back to normal. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to either the Vietnam Era Museum & Education Center, 1 Memorial Lane, Holmdel, NJ 07833 or The Church of Epiphany, 615 Thiele Road, Brick, NJ 08724.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 24, 2020