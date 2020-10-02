Norman H. Dupont
Waretown - Norman H. Dupont, age 92, lifetime resident of Waretown, NJ, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Hildegard B. (nee Kersten), and brother, Emile Dupont and his wife Janette. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews.
Visiting hours on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 2pm to 6pm at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Road, Manahawkin, NJ 08050. A funeral service on Wednesday, October 7, 11am, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Waretown, NJ.
Due to Covid 19 guidelines, the funeral home is operating at restricted capacity. Please note that face masks and social distancing are required at all times for all in attendance. A donation in Norman's memory to the Tuckerton Seaport Museum, Tuckerton, NJ is appreciated. For Norman's full obituary and directions, please go to www.maxwelltobiefh.com