Norman M. Brown
Wall Township - Norman M. Brown, 92, of Wall Township passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at home. Born and raised in Neptune, he graduated from Neptune High School in 1945 where he excelled in sports, especially football where he was named Asbury Park Press player of the week multiple times. He later played semi-professional football for the Neptune Yellow Jackets.
Norman was in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany, France and Italy for two years. After returning home, he worked for Nestle in Freehold for 44 years, where he met the love of his life Olga, whom he later married.
He enjoyed the outdoors. He loved fishing and hunting, especially pheasant hunting with his son Bruce and his many bird dogs over the years. He was also the biggest New York Giants fan, never missing a game! He was also loved his San Francisco Giants, New York Rangers, and New York Knicks.
Norman was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Gertrude; his brothers, Joe and Albert; his sister Anne; and his wife of 58 years, Olga (Dec. 2019).
Surviving are his sons, Bruce and his wife Trish, and Carl, all of Jackson; his sister-in-law Mamie; and his nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold. Donations in his memory to the Evangelical Baptist Church, 108 Waterworks Road, Freehold, NJ 07728 or the National Wildlife Foundation (nwf.org
) would be appreciated.
Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.