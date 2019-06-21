|
Norman R. Sinowitz
formerly of Freehold - Norman R. Sinowitz passed away peacefully, on June 19, 2019 in New Brunswick, NJ.
"Norm" was born on May 28, 1939, on the Lower East Side of New York, and grew up in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and Sheep's Head Bay. He attended Yeshivas Torah v'Daas and BTA, REITS, and graduated with highest honors from Yeshiva College. After briefly pursuing a PhD in Physics at Columbia, inspired by John von Neumann's Theory of Games, "Norm" switched to applied mathematics at NYU's Courant Institute.
Norm first worked and was a teaching assistant at Memorial Sloan Kettering, followed by a long and illustrious career at Bell Telephone Laboratories. First as an MTS, Supervisor, Department Head, and Director, "Norm" made several seminal contributions to Bell Labs research and development, in the areas of information retrieval, natural computer language, network simulation and management systems, software quality theory and applications. "Norm" was known to be tremendously dedicated and hard working. Known for his fairness, clear and strong faith, "Norm" had exceptional business ethics, integrity, and honesty.
A beloved husband, parent, grandparent, and great-grandparent, known for his loving, kind, warm and compassionate nature, brilliant intellect, and amazing sense of humor, "Norm" is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elaine, and children Stuart and Marc Honick, and Jonah, brother Moishy, grand children Dana, Brian, Jacob, Brendan, Shira and Eliyahu, great-grandchildren Emma and Aubrey. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lori and grand-daughter Tehilla.
Funeral was at the Hebrew Benefit Society in Freehold, 164 Route 33, Freehold, NJ 07728. Shiva in Monroe Township at 123 Chichester through Monday, from 10 AM-9:30 PM. Friday, the 21st from 10 AM-5 PM. Mincha at 7 PM. Shiva on Tuesday the 25th at 320 8th Street #19, Lakewood, NJ 11 AM to 8:30 PM.
Donations can be made in Norm's memory to basic research in Heart Failure at the Columbia University Division of Cardiology, 161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 21, 2019