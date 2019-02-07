|
Norman Remo Cerino
Whiting - Norman Remo Cerino, age 90, passed away on February 3, 2019 after a short illness. In death he was surrounded by his wife and family.
Norm was born on March 29, 1928 in Paterson, NJ to Remo Cerino and Anna (Heisler) Cerino.
He graduated from Central HS in Paterson NJ and the Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science. Norm was a WWII Submarine Service veteran serving on USS Diablo (SS 479) from 1944-1947. On June 30, 1951 he married Marie Clair Ruyzam. Together they had three sons and a daughter.
Norm and Marie enjoyed foreign travel but had their best times sitting with friends and family on the porch of their shore house in Belmar NJ. Norm was the manager of several production plants that produced high-end cosmetics cases in NY, NJ and Mexico.
He was a resident of Haledon NJ for 64 years before retiring to Toms River and ultimately residing at the Pines in Whiting. Norm's volunteer work included Catholic Charities, director of the Holiday Heights Homeowner's Association and president of the Americans of Italian Heritage social club. His hobbies included poker and producing decorative objects in stained glass.
Norman was predeceased by his beloved daughter Karen.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Marie; sons Mike (Nicole), Barry (Linda), Garry (Linda); seven grandchildren Kristin (Brian), Jamie, Ashley (Stewart), Bryan, Carrie Ann (Alexi), Layne and Blair; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-6 PM with a funeral service to be held at 5:30 PM at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Road Toms River.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 7, 2019