Norman Schleentz
Berkeley Twsp. - Norman R. Scheleentz, age 82, of the Holiday Heights section of Berkeley Township passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Hampton Ridge Care Center, Toms River. Born in Long Branch, he lived there and in Brick for many years before settling in Holiday Heights in 2006.
Mr. Schleentz was an automotive machinist for over fifty years for Norwood Distributors, Long Branch until retiring in 2007. An animal lover, he was an avid NASCAR fan, particularly of Dale Earnhardt and Martin Truex Jr; and enjoyed WWE Wrestling.
Mr. Schleentz was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Sophie Schleentz; and his siblings, Kenneth Schleentz and Mildred Brown. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy; his children, Donna Zambito and her husband Paul of Milton, DE, Karen Eftaxes of Barnegat, and Scott Schleentz and his wife Jill of Point Pleasant; his grandchildren, Ian Eftaxes, Anthony and Danielle Zambito, and Sophie and Julia Schleentz; and his niece, Cathy Wiley and her husband Tom of Hazlet.
Cremation was private, and entrusted to Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 23, 2019