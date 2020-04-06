|
|
Nunzio Anthony Bisking
Middletown - Nunzio Anthony Bisking, 65, of Middletown, went to be with the rest of the angels. At sunrise, on April 4th, Nunzio finally is able to rest after a year long, brave, hard fight with cancer.
Nunzio was born on February 15, 1955 to the late Roy and Vera Bisking. He was born in Brooklyn NY. Nunzio graduated from R.I.T with a Bachelors in Engineering. He had his own business, N.A.B Machinery. He was a true entrepreneur and was a real estate guru.
His favorite hobbies including hunting, vacations in Myrtle Beach and being with his family. He was an amazing son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He is predeceased by his sister, Judy Tuzzolino. He is survived by his only true love of 50 years, Lisa of Middletown. His adoring children, Denise & Robert of Marlboro, Randi & Henry of Middletown, Nunzio Jr. & Brandy of Middletown, Joseph & Heather of East Windsor. His 11 grandchildren, Brendon, Allison, Gabrielle, Ashley, Brooke, Anthony, Angelina, Siena, Christian, Lily and Hunter. His siblings, Roy III & Neida, Randy, Jay, Lisa & Joe, and Josephine. As well as many loved nieces, nephews and great friends.
You were such an amazing man. We will continue to live your legacy and always make you proud. Your life was filled with so much love and purpose. Until we meet again. We all love you!!! Rest In Paradise.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020