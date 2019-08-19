Services
Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
486 Pompton Avenue
Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
(973) 239-1489
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
537 Grove St.
Irvington, NJ
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
537 Grove St.
Irvington, NJ
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gertrude's Cemetery
53 Inman Ave
Colonia, NJ
Resources
Obioma Amuzie

Obioma Amuzie Obituary
Obioma Amuzie

Cliffwood - Obioma Amuzie, 23, of Cliffwood, N.J., passed away on July 30, 2019.

Born in Edison, N.J., Obi lived in Cliffwood. He is a 2014 graduate of Matawan Regional High School and an alumnus of Rutgers University. He was a music producer.

Obi is survived by his parents, Michael and Chinyere Amuzie, brother, Uzo Amuzie, and sister, Ocheze Amuzie.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 19, 2019
