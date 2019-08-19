|
|
Obioma Amuzie
Cliffwood - Obioma Amuzie, 23, of Cliffwood, N.J., passed away on July 30, 2019. Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 537 Grove St., Irvington, N.J. The Funeral Mass will be offered at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be on Sat., August 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gertrude's Cemetery, 53 Inman Ave., Colonia, N.J. Arrangements are under the direction of Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove, N.J. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.
Born in Edison, N.J., Obi lived in Cliffwood. He is a 2014 graduate of Matawan Regional High School and an alumnus of Rutgers University. He was a music producer.
Obi is survived by his parents, Michael and Chinyere Amuzie, brother, Uzo Amuzie, and sister, Ocheze Amuzie.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 19, 2019