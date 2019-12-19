Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Wall Twp. - Olga Brown, 89 of Wall Township passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune Township. Born in Newark, she moved to Freehold where she worked at Nestle's and met her husband Norman Brown. She also worked at the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association for 10 years.

She was a member of the Evangelical Baptist Church, Freehold.

Olga loved playing board games with her sisters after church on Sundays.

She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Stephanie Nazaruk; and her sister, Hope Ayers.

Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Norman; her sons, Bruce and his wife Trish, Jackson, and Carl of Jackson; her sisters, Amelia, Rosie, Jennie, Mary and Linda (Jack), brother-in-law Walter (Robin); along with many, many nieces and nephews.

The Viewing will be held on Sunday from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 12:00 PM followed by interment at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold. If so desired, donations to the Evangelical Baptist Church, 108 Waterworks Road, Freehold, NJ 07728 would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
