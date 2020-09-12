Olga Natsis



Olga Natsis, beloved mother and wife passed away on Sept. 11, 2020, in her home in Fair Haven, NJ. Born in Pepeli, Albania July 25, 1975, she grew up with her 7 brothers and sisters. Olga moved to Greece in 1991 and she married her husband Mihali in 1992. From there they moved to America in 1998 where they raised 3 wonderful sons; Thanassi, Peter, and Evan. Olga and her family moved to Fair Haven in 2014. She pursued her dream career as a hairdresser in a high-end salon in Red Bank, NJ where she was extremely successful and had many clients and admirers. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the viewing at Thompson Memorial Home at 310 Broad St. Red Bank on Monday, Sept. 14th from 4-7 pm. In keeping with the current state mandates regarding COVID-19, face coverings must be worn by all visitors and will not be provided by the funeral home. Guests will be directed to briefly greet the family and exit the building as soon as possible thereafter as only 25 persons are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 15th at 10 am at St. George Greek Orthodox Church at 1033 West Park Ave. Ocean Twp. NJ. Burial will follow at St. George Greek Orthodox Cemetery, Neptune, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store