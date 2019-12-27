|
|
Olga O'Reilly
Point Pleasant - Olga (Mykityshyn) O'Reilly, age 100, of Point Pleasant passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Born in Newark, she was raised in Jersey City prior to moving to Point Pleasant in 1982. She worked as a Freight Traffic Coordinator for Military Ocean Terminal in Bayonne before her retirement. She was an avid volunteer at the St. Joseph's Home for the Blind in Jersey City, the Brick Hospital Thrift Shop, and many other organizations. She was a Girl Scout leader for over 30 years. Olga was a parishioner of St. Peter's RC Church in Point Pleasant Beach, where she was a member of their Rosary Altar Society. She was Past President of St. Ann's Jr. Guild in Jersey City.
Olga was predeceased by her husband Jack, a veteran who proudly served our country during World War II. She is survived by three daughters, Dorothy A. O'Reilly of Point Pleasant; Jacqueline L. Reynolds of Tinton Falls; and Claire M. Kelly and her husband Kevin of Woodbridge; two sisters, Nettie Macrae of Bloomfield, and Dorothy Canzano of Bethlehem, PA; 4 grandchildren, Sean Kelly, John Reynolds, Ryan Kelly, and Liam Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, Brick. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11am at St. Peter's RC Church, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. Interment will be private. Donations in lieu of flowers to: Guiding Eyes for the Blind (for training of guide dogs for the blind), 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598, would be appreciated. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019