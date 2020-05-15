Olive Elizabeth Houghtaling
Neptune - Olive Elizabeth 91 of Neptune passed away peacefully on May 11th.
Olive a devoted daughter to her mother Mazie Bruder and a wonderful mother to her five children. Olive was a housewife until her children were grown and then took a job in the Neptune School system where she worked until she was well into her 80s, a job she enjoyed and did well at. She served many meals to a lot of Neptune children and was known for the wonderful sandwiches she made. She was a longtime member of the Hamilton United Methodist Church, she could light up a room with her wonderful smile and laugh and had many lifelong friends. Born and raised in Kearney, moved to Neptune with her husband and settled in to raise their children. Olive was predeceased by her husband Chester, her daughter Linda Szczytko, her parents Mazie and Adam Bruder, brother Harry, grandson Stephen Michael and granddaughter Katelyn.
Olive is survived by Bill Szczytko from Bayville children Bill, Denise, Brian and 10 grandchildren and her sons Eric J. Houghtaling and his wife Linda of Neptune, children Amy and Diane and 7 great grandchildren. Russell Houghtaling and his wife Donna from Lakewood children Russell, Kristen, Danielle and 2 great grandchildren. Kenneth Houghtaling and his wife Mary from Bricktown children Stephen, Christine, Joline and 3 great grandchildren and daughter Mary Beth Brown. Her husband David Sayreville, children David and Amanda and 2 grandchildren.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic State of Emergency, funeral services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers a donation to fulfill the Food Bank of Monmouth and Ocean County in honor of Olive would be gladly accepted and appreciated by many. For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 15 to May 16, 2020.