Olive J. Apicelli
Avon by the Sea - Olive J. (nee Thomson) Apicelli 89, of Avon by the Sea died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Jersey Shore Univ. Medical Center, Neptune. Born in Neptune, Olive lived in Bradley Beach before moving to Avon by the Sea. She worked alongside her husband Joseph as a real estate broker and owner of The Thomson Agency, Avon. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Asbury Park. Olive was Girl Scout and Brownie Leader of the Avon Troop, a volunteer and past president of JSUMC Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Avon Women's Club. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Olive was predeceased by her parents, Florence and Edward H. Thomson Sr., her husband Joseph in 2017 and her brothers, John "Jack" Thomson and Edward H. Thomson Jr. Surviving are her son Joseph T. Apicelli Jr. of Wall, NJ, 2 daughters, Mary Ann Apicelli of Woodbridge, VA, Linda Hildebrandt of Neptune City, NJ, 4 grandchildren, Christy and Suzanne Plott, Brianne and Kaitlyn Apicelli and a great grandchild Zoey Plott.
Memorial visitation will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 10AM to 1:30PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 PM at the funeral home followed by committal in St. Catharine Cemetery Mausoleum. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Avon First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 3 Avon, NJ 07717 or Avon Fire Department, P.O. Box 202 Avon, NJ 07717.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020