Olive Mae Fiore
Lakewood - Olive, 85, passed away on August 2, 2019.
She worked as an accountant for the Ralston Insurance Agency before working as an accountant for Walmart of Howell for almost 30 years.
Family & friends are invited to visit the DiCOSTANZO family owned, LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME, 6250 Highway 9, Howell on Thursday from 11 a.m. until her funeral service begins at 12:30 p.m. Entombment will follow a Time Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls.
For further info:
funeralhomenj.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019