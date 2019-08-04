Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6250 U.S. Route 9
Howell, NJ 07731
(732) 363-6565
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME
6250 U.S. Route 9
Howell, NJ
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME
6250 U.S. Route 9
Howell, NJ
Olive Mae Fiore Obituary
Olive Mae Fiore

Lakewood - Olive, 85, passed away on August 2, 2019.

She worked as an accountant for the Ralston Insurance Agency before working as an accountant for Walmart of Howell for almost 30 years.

Family & friends are invited to visit the DiCOSTANZO family owned, LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME, 6250 Highway 9, Howell on Thursday from 11 a.m. until her funeral service begins at 12:30 p.m. Entombment will follow a Time Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls.

For further info:

funeralhomenj.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019
