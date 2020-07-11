1/1
Olive R. Crease
Olive R. Crease

Neptune - Olive R. Crease, 91, of Neptune, passed away peacefully Friday, July 10, 2020. Olive received her nursing diploma from Trenton State College and had a distinguished career at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where she dedicated her 30 plus year career and was lovingly known as "Creasey".

Olive was predeceased by her husband Samuel F. Crease, her parents, Margaret and Fritz Van Koetsveld, her brother Fred Van Koetsveld and her beloved dog Copper. She is survived by her children; Samuel J. Crease, of Neptune, Robert Crease and his wife Ruth, of Wall, and Barry Crease, of Forked River; sisters Judy and Margaret Van Koetsveld, of Delaware; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Olive was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She was very proud of her family as evidenced by the hundreds of family photos framed in her house. She loved a good book, 1,000 piece puzzle, horse racing and trying her luck on scratch off tickets. She never missed a birthday card for those she loved. She was witty, had a great sense of humor and could hold her own in any conversation about sports. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ocean Grove Memorial Home, at 118 Main Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756. A private burial will take place on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Hamilton Cemetery in Neptune. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Neptune Senior Center.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ocean Grove Memorial Home
118 Main Ave
Ocean Grove, NJ 07756
(732) 775-0434
