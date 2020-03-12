Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:30 PM
Trinity Church
503 Asbury Ave
Asbury Park, NJ
View Map
Olive Turner Myers Obituary
Olive Turner Myers

Olive Turner Myers, passed away December 17, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Born in Staten Island June 27, 1919, she grew up in Nutley NJ, with parents, Lillian and Cecil, and brothers Arthur and William Turner. She attended Bardnard College and later joined the Marines. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Myers, an Architect in Sea Girt and enjoyed living many years in Ocean Grove and Asbury Park. She is survived by her Nieces, Katherine Witte Brielle, Maryjane Sawyer, Rockport, Massachusetts, and Nephew, William Turner, Stonington, Maine as well as eight great nieces and nephews, and ten great-great nieces and nephews. Donations can be made to Food Justice, Asbury Park, in her memory.

A funeral Service will be held Saturday March 21, 2020 2:30PM at Trinity Church 503 Asbury Ave, Asbury Park, NJ.

Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements.

For codolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -