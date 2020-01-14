|
Oliver David Jackson Jr.
Elizabeth - Oliver David Jackson Jr. 68, resident of Elizabeth, NJ, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was surrounded by family. Oliver Jr. was born on November 10, 1951 in Neptune, NJ, to Oliver D. Jackson Sr. and Sarah Janice Miner Jackson.
Oliver Jr. is survived by his foster son Jose Lopez (NJ); sister Janice Brooks (NY); sister Phyllis Jackson (PA); brother Gregory Jackson (CA); sister Cynthia Jackson (GA); brother Walter Jackson (NJ); sister Charlene Robinson (Todd) of (IN); maternal aunt, Ruth Douglas (NC) along with several loving and adored nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and a host of favorite cousins.
Oliver Jr. worked for thirty plus years for the Union County Department of Human Services, Youth Services Bureau. He retired from the Bureau as a Supervisor for the Juvenile Justice Services.
Oliver Jr. was preceded in death by his sister Leslie Watson (1999); nephew Benton Burdin Jr. (2008); parents Oliver D. Jackson Sr. (2011); and Sarah Jackson (2017).
Oliver Jr. wishes to have a private family only graveside service to honor his Homegoing Celebration.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020