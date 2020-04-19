Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Ollie Bell Davis

Ollie Bell Davis Obituary
Ollie Bell Davis

Howell - Ollie Bell Davis of Howell, NJ passed away on April 18, 2020 at Preferred Care in Wall NJ.

The daughter of the late McKinley and Laura Bell Key, Ollie was born on January 16, 1929 In Hardaway, Alabama.

She was predeceased by husband David Davis, Sister Pearlie Richardson and son Larry Baker.

She leaves behind three daughters, Margia McCleoud, Barbara Myrick and Linda Love, a son Chris Tatum and daughter in law, Frances Tatum; and a sister, Vernell Bellinger. She was blessed with 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She loved her family very much. She loved to laugh and make others laugh about the funny things she experienced. She also told stories about her dream about heaven in which now is reality.

Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
