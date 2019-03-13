|
Olympia Barca
Point Pleasant - Olympia E. Barca, age 92, of Point Pleasant passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick.
Olympia was born in Hoboken on October 30, 1926 to the late Antonio and Angelina Antonacci. Along with her family, Olympia summered in the Point Pleasant Beach area before permanently moving there in 1962.
Olympia was a parishioner of St. Peter's RC Church, Pt. Pleasant Beach, where she was very active in their PTA Association. A pioneer in the PTA fundraising for St. Peter's, she ran one of the first successful fundraisers for St. Peter's. Olympia loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed.
Olympia was preceded in death by her husband Joseph A. Barca, Sr. in 1981; her son Richard Barca in 2007; seven siblings, Luke, Daniel, Alfred, Margaret, Josephine, Susan and Marie.
Surviving are two sons Joseph A. Barca, Jr. and his wife Debra of Eatontown and John Barca of Port Orange, Fla.; five grandchildren Nicole Bagnoli and her husband Jeffrey, Christina Barca, Jasmyn Barca, Sophie Bond and her husband Jesse, and Powell Barca.; four great grandchildren Chandler, Lane and Steven Bond and Luca Bagnoli. Olympia is also survived by 19 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday March 15, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Ave., Pt. Pleasant Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9 AM at St. Martha's RC Church, Pt. Pleasant. Interment will follow at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America.
Condolences may be sent to www.vanhisecallagan.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 13, 2019