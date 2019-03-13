Services
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
812 Arnold Avenue
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
(732) 892-0100
For more information about
Olympia Barca
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
812 Arnold Avenue
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Martha's RC Church
Point Pleasant, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olympia Barca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olympia Barca


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Olympia Barca Obituary
Olympia Barca

Point Pleasant - Olympia E. Barca, age 92, of Point Pleasant passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick.

Olympia was born in Hoboken on October 30, 1926 to the late Antonio and Angelina Antonacci. Along with her family, Olympia summered in the Point Pleasant Beach area before permanently moving there in 1962.

Olympia was a parishioner of St. Peter's RC Church, Pt. Pleasant Beach, where she was very active in their PTA Association. A pioneer in the PTA fundraising for St. Peter's, she ran one of the first successful fundraisers for St. Peter's. Olympia loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed.

Olympia was preceded in death by her husband Joseph A. Barca, Sr. in 1981; her son Richard Barca in 2007; seven siblings, Luke, Daniel, Alfred, Margaret, Josephine, Susan and Marie.

Surviving are two sons Joseph A. Barca, Jr. and his wife Debra of Eatontown and John Barca of Port Orange, Fla.; five grandchildren Nicole Bagnoli and her husband Jeffrey, Christina Barca, Jasmyn Barca, Sophie Bond and her husband Jesse, and Powell Barca.; four great grandchildren Chandler, Lane and Steven Bond and Luca Bagnoli. Olympia is also survived by 19 nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday March 15, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Ave., Pt. Pleasant Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9 AM at St. Martha's RC Church, Pt. Pleasant. Interment will follow at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America.

Condolences may be sent to www.vanhisecallagan.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now