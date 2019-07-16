|
Opal L. Ethington
Manahawkin - Opal L. Ethington, 99, of Manahawkin, NJ, passed away July 5, 2019. She was a life-long resident of Versailles, KY and employed by Rand McNally and Co. until she retired. Six years ago, she moved to NJ to be near family. Pre-deceased by her husband, Alex Ethington and eleven brothers and sisters in Harlem, KY. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Cleary, two grandchildren, Randy and wife, Robin Sinor of Manahawkin, and Mary Welch of Escondido, Ca., four great-granddaughters, Aaren Sinor, Lexi and husband, Nick Nichols, Amie Sinor, Reese Welch.
Memorial Gathering Friday, July 19, 2019, from 1 to 4 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 West Bay Ave., Barnegat. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 16, 2019