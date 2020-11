Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Orlando's life story with friends and family

Share Orlando's life story with friends and family

Orlando and Helen Giannini



Spring Lake - A Memorial Mass for Orlando and Helen Giannini will be held on Monday, November 16th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catherine Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake, N.J., 07762



Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store