Orlando Giannini
Spring Lake - Orlando Giannini, 91 of Spring Lake passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.
He was born in New York, NY and had resided in Clifton and maintained a residence in Spring Lake since 1958. In 2001 he and his wife moved to Spring Lake as year-round residents. As residents of Spring Lake, they were Parishioners of St. Catharine's Parish.
Orlando was a US Army veteran of the Korean War.
He had been employed as a Representative for OTB (Off Track Betting) in New York City for over 25 years.
Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Laura Giannini and his grandson Orlando Germinario, he is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Helen Marie Cucuzella Giannini, his 2 devoted daughters Lauralyn Carlen of Wayne, NJ and Rosalyn Muratore of Chesapeake, VA and his 5 grandchildren Louis Germinario, Lauren Germinario, Alicia Corwyn, Brielle Muratore, and Christopher Muratore.
In keeping with his family's wishes, Orlando will be entombed in the mausoleum in St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt at their convenience.
O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall is in charge of arrangements.
For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit: obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020